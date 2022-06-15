Health officials alert residents near North Shore Park of more blue-green algae

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health took a water sample on June 13 that showed presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins.

Authorities are telling residents and visitors near the Caloosahatchee River and North Shore Park the following:

Do not drink, swim, wade or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

If you come in contact with discolored or smelly water, wash your skin and clothing with soap and water.

Keep pets away from the area so they do not drink the water.

Do not cook or clean dishes with contaminated water.

Fish fillets should be rinsed with tap or bottled water and the guts should be thrown out.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

To learn more about the health effects of algal blooms, go to Florida Health’s website.

For current information about Florida’s water quality status, visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.