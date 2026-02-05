Harmful blue-green algae found in canal off Caloosahatchee River

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a health alert following the detection of harmful blue-green algae toxins in the Caloosahatchee River-Sebastian Canal. The alert stems from a water sample collected on February 2, 2026, and residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution in and around these waters.

To reduce the risk of exposure, the public is advised to:



Avoid contact with affected waters: Do not drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft in areas with visible algae blooms.

Wash thoroughly: If you come into contact with discolored water or algae, wash skin and clothing with soap and water.

Protect pets and livestock: Keep animals away from affected waters and provide alternative sources of water. Algae-contaminated water is unsafe for animals.

Do not cook or clean with contaminated water: Boiling will not remove toxins.

Fish safely: Fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes with blooms can be eaten if rinsed with tap or bottled water, the guts are discarded, and the fish is cooked thoroughly.

Avoid shellfish from affected waters: Do not eat shellfish from areas experiencing algae blooms.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and partner agencies collect algae samples from reported bloom sites. Results are analyzed in a laboratory, and toxin levels are published online.

Residents can check updates on:

