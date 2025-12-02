Giving Tuesday sparks hope for animals, families, and neighbors in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Giving Tuesday is here, and at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, your generosity is nothing short of life-changing for the animals who need it most. Every dollar donated on Tuesday is being doubled—up to $50,000—thanks to a generous anonymous donor.

Senior Reporter Emily Young cuddles up with some adorable pups that need a home:

Giving Tuesday Gulf Coast Humane Society

These contributions provide second chances for countless pets across Southwest Florida. To highlight the impact, the Humane Society launched its “24 Tails of Gratitude” campaign on social media, sharing stories of senior dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens who are thriving because the community stepped up.

Patricia Montgomery of the Gulf Coast Humane Society said the matched donations go directly toward critical care.

“It’s going to medical care, it’s going to life-saving operations, it’s going to nutrition, it’s going for surgeries. We have a beautiful dog named Nellie… Nellie was neglected, and we actually had to amputate her leg. So it’s going to be for those lifesaving surgeries," she said.

In addition to donating, the Humane Society encourages the community to consider adoption. To make it even easier, adoption fees are currently waived for any cat or dog over five months old, helping more animals find loving homes.

This giving Tuesday, the spirit of generosity is reaching far beyond the shelter.

Valerie’s House, a nonprofit supporting grieving children and families at no cost, has served more than 7,600 kids and caregivers since 2016. Their programs include peer support groups, family dinners, and counseling—offering comfort and connection during life’s hardest moments.

Midwest Food Bank reports major gains in efficiency this year, meaning every donated dollar—up to $200,000—now provides double the food it once did, multiplying the impact for families experiencing food insecurity.

Goodwill Southwest Florida hosted donation drive today at Lakes Park. 93 cents of every dollar the organization raises goes directly toward local community programs.

Rescue Pets of Florida is seeking support for its ongoing spay and neuter clinic initiatives—critical programs that reduce pet overpopulation and improve animal welfare across the region.