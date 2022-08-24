Gator wrangled near Lexington Middle School

Watch Now
Alligator wrangled near Lexington Middle School
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 12:48:53-04

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — Lee County Sheriff deputies wrangled a 7-foot alligator near Lexington Middle School Wednesday morning.

LCSO says School Resource Officer and K9 handler Jennings caught the gator after it was noticed by students at 16351 Summerlin Road before school started.

The alligator was taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

