Gator wrangled near Lexington Middle School

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff deputies wrangled a 7-foot alligator near Lexington Middle School Wednesday morning.
LCSO says School Resource Officer and K9 handler Jennings caught the gator after it was noticed by students at 16351 Summerlin Road before school started.
The alligator was taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
This 7 ft. gator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School this morning! 🐊— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 24, 2022
SRO K9 handler Jennings,a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor.
The alligator was taken by FWC where it will be relocated to a safe area pic.twitter.com/rxdyOtXgdq