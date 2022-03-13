FWC stopped illegal transportation of shrimp valued over $30,000

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Florida Wildlife Conservation (FWC) officers conducted a resource inspection on a vessel that was shipping South of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay and found over 11,000 pounds of illegally harvested shrimp.

The shrimp was said to be valued at over $30,000 along with several pounds of cobia fillets that were discovered in the vessel’s freezer and a turtle-excluder device (TED) violations.

According to the report, the vessel was named the "Dona Lupa" and the crew was from Port Isabel, Texas.

“Our officers remain committed to stopping these illegal commercial shrimping trips. Florida’s resources must be protected from illegal harvest, and our specially trained officers are dedicated to ensuring that these illegal commercial vessel operators are cited accordingly.” Major Rob Rowe, FWC Southwest Regional Commander

The captain transporting the vessel was cited for not having the correct endorsements or licenses transport such products.