Ft. Myers man sentenced to prison for 30 years for two crimes

FT. MYERS, Fla. — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for trying to rob a tire store in one case and threatening law enforcement in the other according to the State Attorney's Office report.

The first case, in 2019, the defendant Robert Diaz walked into a tire shop in Lee County with a rifle and demanded that everyone in the store get on the ground and give him money. As this was happening, another customer was reportedly cleaning his gun and shot Diaz in the face to prevent him from shooting anyone.

After that, Diaz was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count Attempted Robbery Possessing a Firearm. He was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of First- Degree Burglary and 30 years in prison for one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to the report.

Those sentences are said to be served concurrently.

In the second case, which happened in 2021, Diaz was pulled over for not coming to a stop while riding a bike and fled from Law Enforcement with a 16-gauge shotgun and flare gun that was reportedly spray painted black with a Swastika engraved.

He was arrested.

On the drive over, Diaz reportedly admitted to the robbery of the tire shop.

For fleeing from Law Enforcement, he was sentenced 60 months in prison, 30 years in prison for one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon , 60 months in prison for Threats of Intimidation of Death or Serious Bodily Harm to a Law Enforcement Officer, 15 years in prison for Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun and lastly credit time served for Resisting an Officer without Violence, the sentences are said to be served concurrently according to the report.

The cases were prosecuted by an Assistant State Attorney where the defendant was qualified as a Habitual Violent Felony Offender and a Prison Releasee Reoffender.

