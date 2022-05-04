FSW set to renew 'City of Palms' Classic for 5 more years

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since 1972, the 'City of Palms Classic' has premiered some of the best Basketball talent from around the country.

The FSW Buccaneers will get the chance to be the home for the tournament, for another 5 years.

This tournament is a big deal for everyone in the city of Fort Myers and Southwest Florida.

If you're a fan of Basketball, then this tournament will bring in some of the best college talent from around the country.

Over the years, they've seen everyone from the local Florida Gators, to the reigning top 10 seeds.

But, this isn't just about college Basketball.

They also showcase some of the best talent at the high school level.

This tournament gives local and national basketball players an opportunity to show off their skills in front of college scouts.

Since the beginning of this tournament, FSW has been a big part of it.

Plus, this tournament brings the city of Fort Myers exposure, foot traffic, and some of the profits from the tournament.

The press conference will be taking place at 10 AM Wednesday.