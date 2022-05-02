FSW Baseball makes history with best Suncoast Conference record in 15 years

LEE COUNTY,Fla. — A season for the record books.

As the Buccaneers gave the Suncoast Conference their best record in 15 years.

"I was really proud of the work that these guys have put in," said head coach Ben Bizier. "They've just worked their tail off. They've gone through a lot this year and it was really exciting to watch them claim the three-peat."

But the work isn't over yet.

"We have to win our regional tournament," said Bizier, "in order to go to the national tournament."

And for baseball at the junior college level, it's a win or go home scenario.

Because it’s just one regional series.

And it’s all or nothing.

“They’re not thinking win or die," said Bizier. "They’re not thinking the die portion. They’re just thinking the win portion. And that’s the beauty of this group is that we’ve trained this group to be in love with the win.”

For coach, he knows how special it is to have a group like this.

Because at the JUCO level you’re never going to have the same group for more than two years.

“Majority of them have been here for 2 years," said Bizier. "A lot of them have been here for 1 year. But they all have one thing in common, they just want to get better every day.”

As FSW gets ready for Regionals, they know it’s all about the game out in front.

“Not looking too far ahead has been one of the biggest success stories of this group," said Bizier. "That’s because we don’t get caught up on what’s down the road. We just focus on what’s in front of us.”