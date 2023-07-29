CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For tonight's Friday Half Full, FOX 4 evening anchor Chris Earl looks at Doc Ford's return plus some of the other comebacks next month at Fort Myers Beach.
FRIDAY HALF FULL | Doc Ford's re-opening just ahead of an August of anticipation
Fort Myers Beach with more signs of recovery as the beach bread of Doc Ford's returns on Monday
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 23:31:22-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.