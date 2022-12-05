Four million cubic yards of debris collected from Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has collected more than 4 million cubic yards of debris collected.

The county says that is roughly enough material to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10 ½ times.

Crews have cleared debris from more than 3,500 miles of Lee County roads. That’s the distance from Fort Myers to Minneapolis and back.

The county says in addition to the vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris collected, crews have cleared more than 117,000 cubic yards of sand from local roads and more than 2,360 cubic yards of vegetative and structural debris from waterways. Sand cleared from roadways is screened of debris and other contaminants and returned to local beaches. To date, roughly 73,000 cubic yards, or 62% of the collected sand, has been returned to beaches.

Clean-up crews will continue to collect and provide each neighborhood at minimum a second pass for debris removal. Residents can track debris collection progress at the county’s debris removal information dashboard.