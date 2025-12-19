Fort Myers man charged after hitting semi-truck driver with baseball bat in road rage attack

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old Fort Myers man faces felony charges after Lee County deputies say he struck a semi-truck driver in the head with a baseball bat during a road rage incident on Alico Road.

Devin Hotsko was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the attack.

According to the police report, the incident began when the victim was driving a semi-truck eastbound on Alico Road and Hotsko made an obscene gesture at him.

Both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Alico Road and Cam Court, where the victim got out to confront Hotsko. The two men argued near Hotsko's van before the victim began walking back toward his truck.

Deputies say that's when Hotsko grabbed a baseball bat, chased the victim and struck him in the back of the head.

Hotsko attempted to flee the scene by driving away, but Lee County deputies arrested him before he could get far.

