Fort Myers law firm gives away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Families lined Evans Avenue on Sunday, waiting up to two hours for free turkeys at the Pendas Law Firm's 17th annual turkey giveaway in Fort Myers.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with the CEO about the annual turkey drop:

Fort Myers law firm gives away turkeys as families face increased need after shutdown

The annual event, which brings lines around the block every year, was started by Lou Pendas, CEO of the Pendas Law Firm, 17 years ago during the 2008 recession.

Pendas said he believes the need is greater this year because of the 43-day government shutdown.

"A lot of these folks didn't receive their SNAP benefits, so they've kind of run into some problems," Pendas said. "We're glad that we're in a position to be able to do it, and we're blessed that we have the wherewithal to be able to help the community."

Pendas is holding turkey giveaways like this one throughout the state, with the last one scheduled for Tuesday in Orlando.

