Fort Myers house fire shuts down Ballard Road

Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 15, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Friday morning around 7:45 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene at 3804 Ballard Road to a house.

The house was heavily damaged by the fire.

Police say Ballard Road will be shut down for a period of time from Markland Avenue to Veronica Shoemaker.

