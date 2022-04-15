Fort Myers house fire shuts down Ballard Road

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Friday morning around 7:45 a.m.
Crews arrived on the scene at 3804 Ballard Road to a house.
The house was heavily damaged by the fire.
Police say Ballard Road will be shut down for a period of time from Markland Avenue to Veronica Shoemaker.
