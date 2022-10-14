Fort Myers Beach implementing temporary access plan for residents, essential personnel

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers Beach has announced a temporary access plan to speed up the recovery process.

Beginning Monday, October 17, access to the beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday. Essential response personnel include debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris), electric providers, water and sewer utility providers and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT.

This plan is to help speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructures and complete specific rebuilding on a tight deadline.

Residents and their hired contractors will be able to access the island Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This schedule will continue until further notice.