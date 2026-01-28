Fort Myers and Cape Coral men indicted on murder charges in fentanyl deaths

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Southwest Florida men are facing first-degree murder charges after a Lee County Grand Jury determined their distribution of fentanyl led to fatal overdoses.

State Attorney Amira Fox announced the indictments against Joseph Henry Roberts of Fort Myers and Vadim Manafov of Cape Coral following separate incidents that resulted in multiple deaths.

Roberts faces two charges: first-degree murder for unlawful distribution of fentanyl and sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

LCSO

According to State Attorney Amira Fox, the indictment states that between October 4 and 5, 2025, a Lee County woman died after being given fentanyl that caused or was a substantial factor in her death.

Manafov faces six charges, including two counts of first-degree murder for unlawful distribution of fentanyl, unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in overdose or serious bodily injury, and three counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

LCSO

According to the indictment, between June 29 and 30, 2024, a Lee County man and woman died due to fentanyl that Manafov gave to them. A third person overdosed on fentanyl, causing serious bodily injury, the State Attorney said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.