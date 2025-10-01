Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Foreign 'unauthorized individuals' interrupt Fort Myers Zoom meeting

The City of Fort Myers says a public Zoom meeting was briefly interrupted by "unauthorized individuals" who logged in from international locations and showcases inappropriate content.
City of Fort Myers
City of Fort Myers
City of Fort Myers
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers says a public Zoom meeting involving members of the Fort Myers Police Department was briefly interrupted by "unauthorized individuals" who logged in from international locations and showcases inappropriate content.

A representative for the city says the incident was contained and the participants were removed.

The city also says sensitive and confidential information was exposed when this occurred.

The incident has been reported to Zoom, and digital evidence was provided to the Fort Myers Police Department for review and investigation.

Changes to the city's Zoom procedures have now been strengthened, the city says.

One of those changes includes transitioning to the Zoom Webinar platform - which provides enhanced protections including the restriction of meeting controls solely to the host.

The City of Fort Myers says its IT department has locked its Zoom city account to only users from the United States.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.