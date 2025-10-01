Foreign 'unauthorized individuals' interrupt Fort Myers Zoom meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers says a public Zoom meeting involving members of the Fort Myers Police Department was briefly interrupted by "unauthorized individuals" who logged in from international locations and showcases inappropriate content.

A representative for the city says the incident was contained and the participants were removed.

The city also says sensitive and confidential information was exposed when this occurred.

The incident has been reported to Zoom, and digital evidence was provided to the Fort Myers Police Department for review and investigation.

Changes to the city's Zoom procedures have now been strengthened, the city says.

One of those changes includes transitioning to the Zoom Webinar platform - which provides enhanced protections including the restriction of meeting controls solely to the host.

The City of Fort Myers says its IT department has locked its Zoom city account to only users from the United States.