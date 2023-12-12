FMPD responds to prank phone call at Bishop Verot Catholic High School

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) responded to a swatting call at Bishop Verot Catholic High School.

FMPD has determined the call to be a prank phone call.

FMPD says they responded and immediately implemented all emergency lockdown procedures.

A text message was sent out to parents of Verot High School students saying the following:

"This afternoon the FMPD received a prank phone call regarding an incident at Bishop Verot. They responded accordingly, while we immediately implemented all emergency lockdown procedures, ensuring everyone's safety. After a full sweep of campus by FMPD we are now all clear."

FMPD is investigating.