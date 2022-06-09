Watch
FMPD: Fort Myers be aware of potential scam mail

Posted at 3:38 PM, Jun 09, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department says that residents have been solicited for donations from "Citizens Behind the Badge" on behalf of the Fort Myers police and that it is not from FMPD.

FMPD says that they do not solicit donations and that FMPD donations come from several non-profits in the agency that include, Fort Myers Police Department Fallen Officer Memorial Foundation and the Fort Myers Athletic League.

Click here to access more information on what to do before donating to charities.

