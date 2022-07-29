FMPD: Homicide investigation underway on Highland Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are working on a death investigation on Highland Avenue in Fort Myers on Friday morning.
Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department confirmed a body was found inside of a pickup truck and it is being investigated as a homicide.
FMPD Homicide investigation on Highland Ave.
Crime scene tape is up and the road is blocked off.
Police say there are multiple scenes been investigated.
