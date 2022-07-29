Watch Now
FMPD: Homicide investigation underway on Highland Avenue

Officers say multiple crime scenes are connected
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 07:11:12-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators are working on a death investigation on Highland Avenue in Fort Myers on Friday morning.

Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department confirmed a body was found inside of a pickup truck and it is being investigated as a homicide.

FMPD Homicide investigation on Highland Ave.

Crime scene tape is up and the road is blocked off.

Police say there are multiple scenes been investigated.

