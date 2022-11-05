Watch Now
FMPD confirms shooting on Lora Street in Fort Myers

Fox 4
Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 05, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed a shooting on the 3900 block of Lora Street in Fort Myers.

FMPD said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.

