FMPD confirms shooting on Lora Street in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed a shooting on the 3900 block of Lora Street in Fort Myers.
FMPD said it appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers.
