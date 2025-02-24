Florida’s toughest immigration laws yet? ACLU warns of ‘Scarlet Letter’ IDs and harsh penalties

Just two weeks after a special session led to sweeping immigration reforms in Florida, state lawmakers are preparing to take up additional immigration measures when the legislative session begins next week.

Watch senior reporter Emily Young summarize the ACLU's fears as new immigration legislation is set to be considered:

ACLU Press conference

As legislators focus on tightening the state's immigration policies, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida is raising concerns about potential constitutional implications.

During a virtual press briefing on Monday, the ACLU of Florida warned that proposed legislation could severely impact undocumented immigrants and even lawful residents.

Kara Gross, legislative director of the ACLU of Florida, set the scene.

“The governor was clear in his proposal that he wanted to have the harshest immigration laws in the country, and the legislature was also very clear in their response that they also wanted to have the harshest immigration laws in the country.”

One of the proposed bills would require non-citizens to have "N.C." stamped on their driver’s licenses, a measure Gross likened to a "Scarlet Letter."

FOX 4

“Why should non-citizens, including lawful permanent residents or those with student or work visas, have to present a Scarlet Letter every time they go to a restaurant to order a drink or show their ID for any purpose?” Gross questioned.

Another controversial bill under consideration would criminalize the act of attempting to enter the country without documentation—even if unsuccessful—imposing a mandatory minimum sentence of nine months.

Additionally, lawmakers are proposing the death penalty for undocumented immigrants convicted of a capital offense, a provision Gross called "overly broad and vague."

“I want to make sure the gravity of this provision is understood. It could impact anyone in the state,” she warned.

The ACLU of Florida says it remains committed to monitoring legislative actions and informing the public about potential consequences.

Bacardi Jackson, deputy legal director of the ACLU of Florida, urged Floridians to stay engaged:

“We believe it’s really important that we are sharing as much as we know, what has happened, what may transpire, and remind people how important it is that we are the ones who are directing this government—the people in Tallahassee work for us.”

As the legislative session begins next week, the debate over these immigration policies is expected to intensify, with civil rights groups and lawmakers on opposite sides of the issue.