LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gun show attendance has surged in Florida as customers flock to take advantage of significant savings during the state's inaugural Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

At the Florida Gun Show in Fort Myers, General Manager Robert Geisler said customers are experiencing substantial savings during the tax holiday period.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Florida's gun tax holiday saves owners; attendance soars at fort myers show

"Sales have been great. Governor DeSantis gave guns tax free holiday to the end of the year. So everybody's super stoked about that," Geisler said. "People are saving hundreds and thousands based on the firearm they are purchasing."

Geisler implies that the increased attendance stems from Governor Ron DeSantis' September 8 announcement of Florida's first-ever Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday, running through December 31, 2025.

The tax-free period suspends sales tax on items needed for hunting, fishing and camping, including firearms such as pistols, rifles and shotguns, along with ammunition, bows, crossbows and firearm accessories like holsters, grips, sights and cleaning kits.

"We're committed to helping Floridians keep more of their hard-earned money, and the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is one way to do that," DeSantis said during the announcement in Plant City. "Florida is a great state for outdoor adventure and exercising your Second Amendment rights, and we're working to keep it that way."

The tax holiday also covers outdoor recreation items with specific price limits, including camping lanterns and flashlights for $30 or less, camping stoves, hammocks, chairs and sleeping bags for $50 or less, and tents for $200 or less. Fishing equipment qualifies as well, with bait and tackle up to $5 individually or $10 when packaged together, tackle bags and boxes up to $30, and rods and reels up to $75 individually or $150 for sets.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins emphasized the holiday's broader significance.

"Florida leads the nation in protecting freedom, family, and tradition," Collins said. "This 2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday delivers real tax relief for families and ensures Floridians can pass down our values to the next generation."

The initiative is part of a larger $2 billion tax relief package for the 2025-26 Fiscal Year , which includes $450 million in savings through various sales tax holidays designed to support Florida families.

Geisler noted an increase in interest in firearms following recent legislative changes, particularly after DeSantis signed open-carry legislation.

"Since Governor DeSantis signed the open carry bill, we have seen an uptick," Geisler said. "But the biggest thing has been the tax free - he gave guns a tax free holiday to the end of the year."

The gun show manager identified a notable shift in the demographic of firearm purchasers.

"Our number one growing demographic is definitely black women, 100% women in general, African American women, black women, are our number one demographic growing right now," Geisler said. "A lot of people are worried about their safety."

Veterans will receive free range passes at all locations on November 9 in honor of Veterans Day.

Florida Gun Shows offer concealed weapons classes during events, held Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., covering legal requirements and safety protocols for carrying firearms.

The next Florida Gun Show in Fort Myers is scheduled for December 13, providing another opportunity for tax-free firearm purchases before the holiday expires December 31.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

