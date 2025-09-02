Florida high school athletes will need EKG screening starting in 2026-27 school year

High school athletes in Florida will face a new requirement beginning with the 2026-27 school year: all student athletes must have at least one Electrocardiogram (EKG) to participate in sports.

Lee County high school athletes will need EKG screening starting in 2026-27

The change comes from the "Second Chance Act", named after high school football player Chance Gainer who died last year.

The legislation is designed to protect young athletes from hidden heart conditions that could prove dangerous during physical activity.

Parents have several options to obtain the required EKG screening for their student athletes. They can contact their primary care provider to schedule the test or attend school district screening events that will be organized to help families meet the requirement.

Lee Health also offers screening services at multiple locations throughout the county, providing another convenient option for families.

The EKG requirement represents a proactive approach to student athlete safety, aiming to identify potential cardiac issues before they become life-threatening during sports participation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.