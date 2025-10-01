Florida Gaming Control Commission shuts down illegal gambling spots in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday special agents with the Florida Gaming Control Commission raided two suspected illegal gambling spots in Fort Myers.

The FGCC said in a news released it executed search warrants at Spin City Arcade on Reflection Parkway and Gold Rush on Cypress Lake Drive.

FGCC said the operation titled "Gold Rush Spin and Repeat" seized 109 illegal slot machines and $94,493 in cash.

The gaming commission said Stamenia Gacevic and Kelsey Jean Russell were issued a Notices to Appear.

“Illegal casinos put players at real risk,” Director Herold added. “These unregulated machines offer no consumer protections, no verified payout standards, and no reliable recourse when people are harmed. They can attract criminal activity, exploit vulnerable residents, and siphon dollars from lawful, regulated gaming that supports jobs and public programs. If you see slot machines outside authorized locations, walk away and report it.”

As FOX 4 has previously reported, Florida law strictly regulates gambling, with slot machines permitted only in licensed gaming facilities. It is illegal to operate slot machines or other unauthorized gambling machines at any unlicensed facility.

WATCH OTHER RAIDS IN LEE COUNTY:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted with the operation on Tuesday.

“I appreciate Sheriff Carmine Marceno and the deputies who assisted with today’s warrants,” said L. Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement, Florida Gaming Control Commission. “Their coordination helped ensure a safe and effective operation."

FORT MYERS BUST: