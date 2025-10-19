Flight from Cuba goes off runway at RSW, no injuries, multiple delays: LCPA

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday a Boeing 737 Charter flight from Cuba had problems on the runway after landing causing it to leave the runway and become disabled on the taxiway according to The Lee County Port Authority.

This caused multiple delays at the airport.

According to Flight Aware the Eastern Airways Express flight took off from Havana at 1:06pm Central Time and landed in Fort Myers at 1:58m.

Lee County Port Authority said there was no fire and no injuries were reported. Passengers were assisted off the aircraft and bused to the terminal building.

The airport said the runway at RSW was temporarily closed so emergency crews could perform the required safety inspections. As a result, flights were delayed while the runway was closed; however RSW said it reopened at 4:20 p.m. and flight operations immediately resumed.

According to the airport website, Eastern Airways had a return flight back to Cuba that was supposed to take off at 3:30pm and was canceled.

As of 9pm only 23 flights were delayed. The airport recommends calling your carrier if you are flying out tonight to see if there are any delays with your specific airline.

https://www.flylcpa.com/departures/

Flight Aware said there were 71 delays at RSW today, but it's unclear if those are all related to the Eastern Airways flight.

https://www.flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/rsw

