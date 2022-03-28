Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

FHP: Trooper caught tasing a boy on camera leading to his dismissal

Law enforcement expert Anthony Thomas says FHP trooper George Smyrnios violated FHP’s policy for taser use, which states it should only be used when there’s a sudden attack or active resistance. He says the teen he tased kept his hands visible, and passively resisted the trooper’s commands.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 19:11:27-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, George Smyrnios has been dismissed by the department after he tased a 16 year-old-boy who was waiting outside his girlfriend’s house.

The FHP trooper, Smyrnios, was dismissed after an investigation was conducted by the department.
Smyrnios is reportedly appealing a dismissal pursuant to the provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the state of Florida and the Florida Police Benevolent Association according to FHP.

According to a previous article, Smyrnious tased a 16-year-old, Jack Rodeman, who was just waiting for his girlfriend at her home.

Smyrnios said he did not believe the boy due to a lot of robberies in the area and also because of his black hoodie, and allegedly suspicious behavior.

According to the report, Smyrnios tased the boy twice and the boy's attorney Sawyer Smith said that the boy had severe concussions sharp pains through his neck, through his spine along with headaches and sensitivity to light.
Smith also said the boy was tased not once but twice.

A Law enforcement expert and Forensic studies professor at Florida Gulf Coast University said that the trooper conducted an unlawful search and violated FHP's policy to use a taser.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4