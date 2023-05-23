Watch Now
FHP arrests passed-out driver in possession of meth

Posted at 8:45 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Overnight the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested an impaired driver on I-75.

According to FHP the driver was going the wrong way and was passed out behind the wheel in the area of Daniels Parkway.

FHP says the driver was in possession of meth.

