FHP arrests passed-out driver in possession of meth

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Overnight the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested an impaired driver on I-75.
According to FHP the driver was going the wrong way and was passed out behind the wheel in the area of Daniels Parkway.
FHP says the driver was in possession of meth.
Overnight, @FHPSWFL Troopers arrested an impaired - wrong way driver on I75, in the area of Daniels Pkwy!— FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) May 23, 2023
