FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County and Florida Gulf Coast University have launched a groundbreaking program that brings future educators directly into elementary school classrooms, creating what officials call a "Grow Your Own" pipeline to address teacher shortages.

The innovative partnership places FGCU students enrolled in EDG 3323: Professional Teaching Practice on two Lee County school campuses: Veterans Park Academy for the Arts and San Carlos Park Elementary. Students take their university coursework on-site, then immediately step into classrooms for hands-on experience alongside veteran educators.

FGCU and Lee County schools launch innovative teacher training program

"We are thrilled to partner with FGCU on this exclusive initiative," said Inez Mata, Talent Acquisition Coordinator for The School District of Lee County.

The district tells FOX 4, the program represents the first of its kind in the region, welcoming both education majors and minors. FGCU instructor Teri Byrne-Knell leads one section at San Carlos Park Elementary, while colleague Lori Hammond teaches at Veterans Park Academy.

"The College of Education at FGCU is always looking for innovative practices to strengthen teaching profession, and so by partnering with school district of Lee County and being welcomed into this beautiful school, these students are able to take the theories and right away, apply the practice and see experience the culture and the climate of the school," said Byrne-Knell.

"So it's really something that we call Grow Your Own because we're planting the seeds and we're introducing, gradually introducing, them into the school with with intentional support."

The instructor emphasized the authentic learning experience students receive by observing in real classrooms rather than just reading textbooks.

"Here, I'm thinking about the theories. I'm seeing the students in the hallway now, and I'm going into their classrooms. And so it's beginning to make sense. It's scaffolding. The information is connecting very clearly to me, and I think that's what we'll see with the students. They're making sense of it. It's authentic learning, and that's what FGCU, College of Ed has always promoted, authentic learning, because that breeds confidence and growth," Byrne-Knell said.

Junior Julianna Manfredonia, an elementary education major, originally studied psychology but found her calling in the classroom.

"I was originally a psychology major. I did want to be in a school, though, as a school psychologist. But then I'm like. I kind of want to be in a classroom where I'm actually teaching and using all my instruction and what I've learned in class, so I feel like that would be more of my passion," Manfredonia said.

The program has reinforced her career choice through direct student interaction.

"I love when they get the little compliments, like, it shows that I'm doing a great job, and this is what I'm going to be doing when I'm when I grow up, they say, like, Oh, you're so nice. Thank you for helping me. And then they get a little sad when I leave. So it that that's how they kind of feel, and it makes me happy," she said.

Manfredonia hopes to remain in Florida after graduation, potentially joining Lee County schools.

"I would hope to Yes... hoping to stay in Florida. It's beautiful here, and the kids are so nice, and the teachers have been really sweet to all of us," she said.

Alex Hernandez, a junior studying secondary education in social studies, brings prior classroom experience as a substitute teacher and fourth-grade teacher in Henry County. The program is helping him understand the educational theory behind effective teaching practices.

"I feel that my experience was unique, because I kind of just jumped into the deep end. I just started doing it. I didn't really know the theories behind it, you know, like the practical education behind like actually teaching," Hernandez said.

"And so I feel like I did okay, but I could do even better, knowing the actual information behind everything, you know, knowing the actual research."

Hernandez highlighted a recent breakthrough in understanding classroom management techniques.

"What really stood out to me was a classroom management so I went ahead and I shadowed Miss Vogel, who's a first grade teacher here, and I found that, like she never raised her voice. She kept a very calm, very chill tone. The kids respected what she said. She never had to repeat herself like more than maybe once," he said.

The program has exceeded his expectations for professional growth.

"I felt that it really like, kind of pushes me beyond my comfort zone, you know... it's different doing it around kids versus, like, doing around your peers, because now your peers, like, know what you're doing, so like, they know if you mess up," Hernandez said.

He and his wife are considering relocating to Southwest Florida after his graduation.

"I've actually been thinking about it a lot. Yeah, me and my wife, we, we just got married, so we've been thinking about moving gradually closer to Fort Myers and getting into the Lee County School District," he said.

The District says the program addresses a pressing need, as the FGCU instructor says, national assessments reveal only 35% of high school students are deemed proficient in reading.

The 16-week semester program aims to produce highly qualified teachers ready to tackle educational challenges.

Students observe various aspects of classroom life, from instructional strategies and student engagement to safety protocols and classroom management techniques.

"What's the teacher saying? Listen to how she addresses the students. Maybe it is that you pay attention to the safety protocols. Pay attention to what would happen if the fire alarm went off? What do I do? Where do I go?" Byrne-Knell explained the examples of observation prompts.

The program represents the School District's continued commitment to innovative recruitment strategies that strengthen the local educator workforce while providing valuable professional development opportunities for aspiring teachers.

