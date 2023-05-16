FDOT continues work of the Sanibel Causeway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As a part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Emergency Restoration of the Sanibel Causeway, crews are continuing to work on McGregor Boulevard and the Sanibel Causeway from Port Comfort Road to Sanibel Island.

FDOT is reminding residents and visitors the causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are currently closed for public access.

As a part of the Restoration project, motorists should expect the eastbound outside lane and shoulder to close from the toll plaza to the west of Port Comfort Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many oversized vehicles are crossing the causeway to assist with recovery efforts on the island.

For further questions or information visit www.swflroads.com/SanibelCauseway [r20.rs6.net].