FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Fort Myers pair

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Thursday for two teenagers from Fort Myers who were last seen on Saturday, March 26.

According to police, Ashton Lyons-Bell, 16, and Arriana Robles, 17, were last in the area of 2450 Prince Street.

Police said the two teenagers are believed to be in danger and made recent threats to harm themselves. Police said they're known to frequent the Port Charlotte area.

Ashton Lyons-Bell is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He may have very short hair or a shaved head, FDLE said.

Lyons-Bell was last seen wearing a black hoodie with "HS Rifle Team JROTC" on it, blue jeans and black and white "Jordan" sneakers.

Arriana Robles is a white-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She may be wearing glasses and may have a septum ring. FDLE said she has short, curly hair and a tattoo of a heart on her right hip.

Robles was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jacket and black pants with black Nike slides and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700 or local law enforcement.

