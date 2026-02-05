Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Employee at Lemuel Teal Middle School in Lehigh Acres arrested, suspended

The district identified the employee as Jonathan Borges - an instructional support staff member at the school.
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An employee at Lemuel Teal Middle School has been suspended following an arrest, according to the School District of Lee County.

The district identified the employee as Jonathan Borges - an ESOL instructional support staff member at the school.

District officials said school staff and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately when the allegation was reported and took appropriate action. Borges was arrested on Feb. 4, 2026, on a charge of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. The district says he will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation, and parental notification was sent.

