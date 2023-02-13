Edison Festival of Lights hosts "Food Truck Showdown"

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Food Truck Showdown, part of the annual Edison Festival of Lights, kicked off Saturday in Downtown Fort Myers.

Attendees sampled food from some of Southwest Florida's most creative food trucks. Selections of craft beers, wines, seltzers, and mocktails were also available.

Activities from Edison Kid Zone were set up along with axe throwing, corn hole boards, and live entertainment.

The event took place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

Fox 4's Photojournalist Johnny Gonzalez takes us there to show all the local food favorites, along with craft beers, and live music.