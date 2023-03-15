Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are closed

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 16:04:59-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Palm Beach Boulevard.

All Eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are closed due to a crash.

Drivers are being asked to use caution or to avoid the area altogether.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM