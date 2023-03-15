LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Palm Beach Boulevard.
All Eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard are closed due to a crash.
Drivers are being asked to use caution or to avoid the area altogether.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 15, 2023
Please be advised all eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Blvd are closed at Cook Ln due to a crash.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.