Eastbound lanes leading to Midpoint Bridge closed due to crash

Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 26, 2023
2023-04-26

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The eastbound lanes leading to the Midpoint bridge are closed all the way to U.S. 41 due to a crash, according to a tweet from LCSO.

Deputies are still on the scene, but they advise to avoid the area.

