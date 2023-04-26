Eastbound lanes leading to Midpoint Bridge closed due to crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The eastbound lanes leading to the Midpoint bridge are closed all the way to U.S. 41 due to a crash, according to a tweet from LCSO.
Deputies are still on the scene, but they advise to avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) April 26, 2023
Please be advised all eastbound lanes leading up to the Midpoint Bridge are backed up to U.S. 41 due to a crash.
Motorists are asked to use caution & seek and alternative route, if possible.