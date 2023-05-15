East and Westbound lanes closed on Phlox Drive due to crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says the Westbound and Eastbound lanes on Phlox Drive and Alico Road are closed due to a traffic crash.
LCSO says deputies are assisting with a crash and have blocked off the west and eastbound lanes.
Drivers are being asked to take an alternative route.
Check back with Fox 4 as updates become available.
At this time, the westbound turn lane from Phlox onto Alico is also blocked. https://t.co/JjbkmO6asq— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 15, 2023