East and Westbound lanes closed on Phlox Drive due to crash

Posted at 6:52 AM, May 15, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says the Westbound and Eastbound lanes on Phlox Drive and Alico Road are closed due to a traffic crash.

LCSO says deputies are assisting with a crash and have blocked off the west and eastbound lanes.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternative route.

