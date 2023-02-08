DeSoto's disaster recovery center closes

DESO COUNTY, Fla. — The Disaster recovery center in DeSoto center will be closing on Feb 9.
Survivors from Hurricane Ian can still get assistance in requesting information from FEMA, checking their FEMA application status, getting referrals to agencies that offer assistance, and meeting with specialists about protecting their homes and property from future disasters.
Lee County has a deadline of March 1 for unincorporated areas to place Hurricane debris out on the curb. Residents can update their applications or contact FEMA online. For the latest information on recovery from Hurricane Ian visit floridadisaster.org/info [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].