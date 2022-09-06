Watch Now
DeSantis endorsed by Everglades Trust at Fort Myers Beach event

Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 06, 2022
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday afternoon to speak at an event along with representatives of the Everglades Trust.

Everglades Trust's website describes itself as a political non-profit organization with headquarters in Tallahassee.

The group consists of "citizens, businesses and community leaders who are committed to protecting the Everglades and three nationally important coastal estuaries."

The event was held at 708 Fishermans Wharf.

