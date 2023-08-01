Deputy being treated at hospital after crash on Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) confirms a deputy is being treated at the hospital after a crash on Colonial Boulevard on Tuesday morning.
It happened on eastbound Colonial Boulevard and the southbound entrance ramp to I-75.
The traffic crash involved a LCSO deputy and they are being treated at a local hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
There is a traffic crash at Colonial Boulevard and i75. At this time, the entire intersection is shutdown and eastbound Colonial is shutdown. Motorists, please utilize an alternate route. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/qjTvEyioAq— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 1, 2023