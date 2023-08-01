Watch Now
Deputy being treated at hospital after crash on Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers

Posted at 6:38 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 07:48:43-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) confirms a deputy is being treated at the hospital after a crash on Colonial Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

It happened on eastbound Colonial Boulevard and the southbound entrance ramp to I-75.

The traffic crash involved a LCSO deputy and they are being treated at a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

