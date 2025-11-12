DEPUTIES: Man arrested for false bomb threat against SWFL Int'l Airport

One man has been arrested for making a false bomb threat against Southwest Florida International Airport, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

According to an incident report, a call was made on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 8:49 a.m.

It was disconnected.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a total of three calls where the call was immediately disconnected.

Deputies say when an attempt was made to make voice contact, someone was heard breathing on the other line and pushing buttons.

Minutes later, dispatch says they received a call from the same telephone number from a man stating

"There's a bomb at Southwest Florida International Airport. It's gonna detonate in 2 hours."

The call was immediately disconnected; however it was recorded.

The sheriff's office say deputies immediately contacted the Lee County Port Authority Police Department to report the incident.

David Michael Smith was charged with two counts of threat to bomb - false report.