Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Deputies looking for missing 10-year-old boy

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working to find 10-year-old Ethan Hudson.
Ethan.jpg
LCSO
Ethan.jpg
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working to find 10-year-old Ethan Hudson.

Deputies say Ethan is a 4’5 white male with brown hair styled into a Mohawk and blue eyes.

He was last seen leaving his house on foot in the 200 block of Grasshopper Lane in Fort Myers.

The sheriff's office says Ethan was wearing a blue shirt with shorts and flip-flops.

If you know where Ethan could be, you're asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable.

You can also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.