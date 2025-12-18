Deputies looking for missing 10-year-old boy

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working to find 10-year-old Ethan Hudson.

Deputies say Ethan is a 4’5 white male with brown hair styled into a Mohawk and blue eyes.

He was last seen leaving his house on foot in the 200 block of Grasshopper Lane in Fort Myers.

The sheriff's office says Ethan was wearing a blue shirt with shorts and flip-flops.

If you know where Ethan could be, you're asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or 911 as applicable.

You can also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

