Deputies arrest three Lehigh Acres teens for violent burglary

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee Sheriff Deputies respond to a home in the area of Alabama Road and Palm Boulevard in Lehigh Acres in reference to a burglary in progress on October 10, 2022.

Deputies found the victim of an initial crime was shot at and chased into a family’s home by one of the suspects. Two of the other family members were battered as well during this time.

Investigators identified three possible suspects all teenagers.

Detectives found them at their home and the suspects attempted to fight with deputies before being arrested and identified by the victims.

Detectives with the LCSO East District Criminal Investigations Division authored a search warrant and found a 12 gauge shotgun, a loaded AK-47, five semi-automatic handguns, 53.4grams of Meth, 78.7grams of Cocaine, $27,550 dollars in cash, and several other items including drug paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illicit narcotics.

All three are charged with several crimes.