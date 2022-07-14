Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

CROW rescues baby Common Gallinule chick in Lakes Park

IMG_0689.jpg
CROW Clinic
IMG_0689.jpg
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 05:51:09-04

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — The Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife rescued a Common Gallinule baby chick found alone at Lakes Park.

The chick is currently in rehabilitative care and is showing signs of a healthy appetite.

CROW says they will have updates on the baby chick's progress.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4