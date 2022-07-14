CROW rescues baby Common Gallinule chick in Lakes Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Clinic for Rehabilitation of Wildlife rescued a Common Gallinule baby chick found alone at Lakes Park.
The chick is currently in rehabilitative care and is showing signs of a healthy appetite.
CROW says they will have updates on the baby chick's progress.
Today, this tiny Common Gallinule chick (22-3651) was admitted after being found alone in Lakes Park. The hatchling was placed under rehabilitative care and has already started showing signs of a good appetite! We will keep you updated on this little one’s progress! pic.twitter.com/YrpsLqFi9T— CROW Clinic (@CROWClinic) July 13, 2022