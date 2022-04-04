Crime Stoppers seeks man caught on camera punching dog

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are looking for the man depicted in cell phone camera footage repeatedly punching a dog.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says the incident took place at a RaceTrac station "somewhere in Fort Myers" (the exact location is not known at this time) on Tuesday, March 29.

The footage shows a man in the backseat of a gold or tan Chrysler 200, repeatedly striking at what is believed to be a dog.

Investigators hope someone who witnessed the incident or perhaps also captured the crime take place will reach out to them. "We need to find him... what he did is not okay," Crime Stoppers said in their account of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

