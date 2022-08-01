Watch Now
Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of swapping wallet

Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 01, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla.  — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and detectives are searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing a wallet from a gas station on Lee Blvd.

Crime Stoppers says after the victim accidentally left their wallet on the counter, the suspect swiped it.

Inside the wallet were a Texas ID and $720 in cash.

The suspect is pictured wearing a neon green shirt and left the scene in a silver pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers or submit a tip here to remain anonymous.

Tips that lead to an arrest will receive a cash reward.

