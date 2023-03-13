Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a Lee County resident

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating Jaziel Deorte Erizil.
He is wanted in Lee County for failure to appear, carrying a concealed firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or visit their website.
— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) March 13, 2023