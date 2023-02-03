Crash on San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic advisory for San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd. due to a crash.
LCSO said San Carlos Blvd. is down to one lane northbound and will be closed for the next several hours.
Motorists should seek an alternate route.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 3, 2023
Please be advised San Carlos Blvd S is down to one northbound lane at Summerlin Rd for a crash.
FHP is leading the investigation.
The roadway will be closed for the next serval hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area & seek an alternate route.