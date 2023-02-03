Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Crash on San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd.

WFTXTrafficAlertGeneric
WFTX
WFTXTrafficAlertGeneric
Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 16:25:49-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic advisory for San Carlos Blvd. S and Summerlin Rd. due to a crash.

LCSO said San Carlos Blvd. is down to one lane northbound and will be closed for the next several hours.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM