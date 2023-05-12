Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Crash closes Cape Coral Parkway West at Pelican Boulevard

Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 14:31:39-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers were called to a traffic crash at Pelican Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway West on Friday afternoon.

Cape Coral Parkway West is shut down to one lane and all northbound lanes are closed.

Traffic homicide is on the scene at this time.

No further information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM