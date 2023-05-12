Crash closes Cape Coral Parkway West at Pelican Boulevard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers were called to a traffic crash at Pelican Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway West on Friday afternoon.
Cape Coral Parkway West is shut down to one lane and all northbound lanes are closed.
Traffic homicide is on the scene at this time.
No further information available at this time.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY:— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) May 12, 2023
We are on the scene of a traffic crash at Pelican Boulevard/ Cape Coral Parkway West, all lanes are affected.
Cape Coral Parkway West will be shut down to one lane and all northbound lanes are closed.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route pic.twitter.com/kM6wPLXGNf