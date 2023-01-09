Crash causes lane closures on SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As of 12:55 p.m. a traffic crash has caused the eastbound lanes to be closed on SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department Tweet.
The crash is still be investigated, but CCPD advises that you find an alternative route and avoid the area as much as possible.
ATTENTION: The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash at SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd , eastbound lanes lare affected.— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) January 9, 2023
Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route pic.twitter.com/u5pGTnRkF8