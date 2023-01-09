Watch Now
Crash causes lane closures on SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 13:14:43-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As of 12:55 p.m. a traffic crash has caused the eastbound lanes to be closed on SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department Tweet.

The crash is still be investigated, but CCPD advises that you find an alternative route and avoid the area as much as possible.

