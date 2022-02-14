Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Community Cooperative assisting with Meals on Wheels this Valentines Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Community Cooperative
Community Cooperative seeks volunteer drivers for meals on wheels
Community Cooperative seeks volunteers
Posted at 7:14 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 19:14:23-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Community Cooperative will be delivering sweet treats and handmade valentines from the community and Child Care of Southwest Florida’s early learning centers to Meals on Wheels this Valentines Day.

The Meals on Wheel program is said to have 32 meal delivery and transport routes throughout North Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Bonita Springs, and Ft. Myers.

“Our Meals on Wheels recipients often live alone, and sometimes the only people they interact with are their program delivery drivers, particularly during the pandemic, our donors often allow us to provide some surprises and extras in addition to nutritious meals to show the community’s homebound love.”
Stefanie Edwards

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4