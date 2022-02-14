Community Cooperative assisting with Meals on Wheels this Valentines Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Community Cooperative will be delivering sweet treats and handmade valentines from the community and Child Care of Southwest Florida’s early learning centers to Meals on Wheels this Valentines Day.
The Meals on Wheel program is said to have 32 meal delivery and transport routes throughout North Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Bonita Springs, and Ft. Myers.
“Our Meals on Wheels recipients often live alone, and sometimes the only people they interact with are their program delivery drivers, particularly during the pandemic, our donors often allow us to provide some surprises and extras in addition to nutritious meals to show the community’s homebound love.”
Stefanie Edwards