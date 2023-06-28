Comfort Station locations with laundry facilities are closing in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County says some comfort Stations with laundry facilities will be closing on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The comfort station locations closing are:



Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., Fort Myers Beach

San Carlos Maritime Park,1190 Main St., San Carlos Island

Sanibel Community Church, 1749 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

Flamingo Bay Mobile Home Park, 4752 Curlew Drive, St. James City on Pine Island

The county says the reason they are closing the stations is because the use of the sites has been declining steadily.

Anyone who is experiencing homelessness and in need of permanent housing is asked to call Lee County Human & Veteran Services at 239-533-7996.